National Weather Service confirms EF0 Tornado hit Sarasota last week

Tornado damage
Tornado damage(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the National Weather Service, a supercell that developed over the Gulf of Mexico and likely produced a waterspout while offshore moved ashore just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 between Venice and Osprey.

Radar-indicated rotation weakened about 10 to 15 minutes after the storm moved ashore, just after it crossed I-75 east of Osprey. The storm again exhibited increasing organization and rotation as it approached SR 72/Clark Rd while continuing north-northeast, and produced a brief EF-0 tornado just before 11:00 p.m. that affected a neighborhood just north of SR 72/Clark Rd on the east side of Sarasota.

The circulation weakened shortly thereafter as the storm continued across northern Sarasota County.

NWS says event total equaled six tornados identified in Sarasota, Oldsmar, Trinity/Odessa, Belleair and Ruskin.

