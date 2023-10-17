Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory for Sarasota County due to a single confirmed human case of West Nile Virus.

This case occurred in early September and has already been treated. Learn more about West Nile Virus here.

Residents of Sarasota County should be aware that a risk of transmission to humans exists. Surveillance indicates that there has not been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in sentinel chicken flocks or mosquito pools.

DOH-Sarasota reminds residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure. The department advises the public to remain diligent in their personal mosquito protection efforts by remembering to “Drain and Cover.”

1. Drain Standing Water

Eliminating mosquito breeding grounds is one of the best preventative measures to reduce mosquito populations and to protect your home.

Dump and drain water from containers such as buckets, pet dishes, bird baths, gutters, tarps, and other items that collect water.

Cover containers such as trash cans, rain barrels, or abandoned pools.

Discard old tires, drums, children’s toys, trash, or other items that are not being used, or take them indoors.

Please note that bromeliad plants are a natural container and breed mosquitoes. Consider treating or removing them.

2. . Cover Your Skin

Mosquitoes can bite at any time, day, or night. If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, please consider the following:

Cover your skin by wearing loose-fitting clothes that cover your arms and legs and wear shoes and socks.

Apply repellent to bare skin and clothing. EPA-registered insect repellents are effective and recommended by the CDC.

3. Keep Mosquitoes Out

Mosquitoes can live indoors as well as outdoors, so try to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Install or repair screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

Keep doors closed and do not leave them propped open.

Use air conditioning when possible.

