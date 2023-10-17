Advertise With Us
Manatee County teaching residents ‘how to live with alligators’

(Heart of Louisiana)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, you can learn all about the lives of Florida’s most famous species… alligators. This is part of a new lecture series provided by the county.

The training will teach essential tips on what to do if you encounter an alligator. The series is geared toward teens and adults. It will be held this Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Robinson Preserve’s The NEST.

The program is sponsored by Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast in partnership with Manatee County. Click here to register.

