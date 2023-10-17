Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Man arrested on felony drug charges in Manatee County

Florida Highway Patrol Contraband Interdiction Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge...
Florida Highway Patrol Contraband Interdiction Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During a traffic stop in Manatee County on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol Contraband Interdiction Troopers arrested a man from Lake Worth on felony drug charges.

The driver, identified as Felix Henricy, told troopers he was enroute to complete a welfare check on a friend’s mother. With the assistance of K9 Thor, troopers discovered a shoebox with multiple baggies of cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone pills in addition to small capsules presumed to be a mixture of methamphetamine/heroin/fentanyl.

Henricy was placed under arrest for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking Cocaine 28 Grams or More, Cocaine Distribution, Trafficking Fentanyl and Trafficking Oxycodone. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
A chilly October week coming up!
The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance.
Bradenton police asking for help identifying burglary suspects
Watts could face 15 years for fleeing to elude.
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway plea explained
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
Temperatures will stay below average through the week with only a slight warm-up on Thursday...
Sweater weather continues on Tuesday
FBI and Sarasota Police Department warn of potential copycat attacks amid war in the Middle East
ABC7 Sports reporter captures students, fans running from Booker High after nearby shooting