Man arrested on felony drug charges in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During a traffic stop in Manatee County on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol Contraband Interdiction Troopers arrested a man from Lake Worth on felony drug charges.

The driver, identified as Felix Henricy, told troopers he was enroute to complete a welfare check on a friend’s mother. With the assistance of K9 Thor, troopers discovered a shoebox with multiple baggies of cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone pills in addition to small capsules presumed to be a mixture of methamphetamine/heroin/fentanyl.

Henricy was placed under arrest for Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking Cocaine 28 Grams or More, Cocaine Distribution, Trafficking Fentanyl and Trafficking Oxycodone. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

