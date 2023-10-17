Local high school volleyball teams prepare for 2023 playoffs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week is the start of the playoffs for local high school volleyball teams on the Suncoast.

Two teams -- Cardinal Mooney and Venice -- stand out above the rest.

The Lady Cougars have played the 2023 with the mantra of “Prove Em Wrong.” This, after much preseason chatter about many not knowing what to expect from the team after losing many key seniors last year.

Head coach Chad Davis tells ABC7 despite the great season, these girls are not satisfied and they want more.

“We’ve talked about making it a seven step process,” Davis said. “Step one begins on Wednesday and we have to get better each day.”

This is not the only team on the Suncoast putting up numbers though. The Venice Lady Indians are the reigning state champions, and they’re looking to make school history by becoming back-to-back state champions.

Despite a great regular season, the approach remains the same. The girls intend to take it one match at a time and not look ahead to a trophy that’s not in the building yet.

“We’re definitely a one at a time team,” Lady Indians head coach Brian Wheatley said. “All we care about is tomorrow night. There’s really no reason to think about a state championship trophy until we play in that game.”

The Lady Indians begin postseason play on Tuesday and the Lady Cougars begin their playoffs on Wednesday.

