Latest surveillance technique used by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In May, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office began utilizing the Flock Safety Raven listening devices in areas where drive by shootings are most common.

The listening devices can detect a gunshot and alert authorities faster than a 911 call.

According to MCSO, only 12% of drive-by shootings are reported to police. Randy Warren, public information officer for MCSO, says now deputies can know there’s an incident before a 911 call is or isn’t made.

“We are seeing less in terms of drive-by shootings because people are learning that they’re listening. That’s right, we’re listening and we’re going to get out there and make arrests,” Warren said.

MCSO reports that shootings are down 64% in the areas where those devices were placed.

