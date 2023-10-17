‘KISS Cancer Goodbye’ fundraiser raises over $50K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local KISS fan organized a rock fundraiser for the American Cancer Society this past weekend in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Former KISS band members, Bruce Kulick and Ace Frehley along with local musicians came together to raise money during two nights of rock and roll.

The event raised over $50,000 for cancer research.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.