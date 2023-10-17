Advertise With Us
'KISS Cancer Goodbye' fundraiser raises over $50K

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local KISS fan organized a rock fundraiser for the American Cancer Society this past weekend in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Former KISS band members, Bruce Kulick and Ace Frehley along with local musicians came together to raise money during two nights of rock and roll.

The event raised over $50,000 for cancer research.

