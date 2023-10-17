Gainesville man faces 40 years in prison for a murder back in 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is also facing 40 years in prison for a murder more than three years ago.

James Kinsler, 47, was sentenced for second degree murder and robbery in the death of Troy Brigman.

TRENDING: MCSO investigate the suspicious deaths of two people

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Brigman’s body inside of a tent in the woods near Southwest 35th drive in May 2020.

Detectives linked Kinsler to the scene nearly a year later and arrested him while they say he was trafficking drugs.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.