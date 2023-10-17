Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Gainesville man faces 40 years in prison for a murder back in 2020

Detectives linked Kinsler to the scene nearly a year later and arrested him while they say he...
Detectives linked Kinsler to the scene nearly a year later and arrested him while they say he was trafficking drugs.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is also facing 40 years in prison for a murder more than three years ago.

James Kinsler, 47, was sentenced for second degree murder and robbery in the death of Troy Brigman.

TRENDING: MCSO investigate the suspicious deaths of two people

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say they found Brigman’s body inside of a tent in the woods near Southwest 35th drive in May 2020.

Detectives linked Kinsler to the scene nearly a year later and arrested him while they say he was trafficking drugs.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI and Sarasota Police Department warn of potential copycat attacks amid war in the Middle East
Booker HS Evacuation
No arrests made in shooting near Booker High School
The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance.
Bradenton police asking for help identifying burglary suspects
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
Matthew Cade
Port Charlotte man faces more than 20 child pornography charges

Latest News

Sarsaota Police post about potential Hamas copycat attacks, say no specific threats made
With the state paying for the flights, a Tampa-based non-profit organization brought a group of...
State vows more help for people in Israel
GUERRA EN ISRAEL Y GAZA
Suncoast reacts to Israel-Hamas war continuing
KISS Cancer Goodbye
‘KISS Cancer Goodbye’ fundraiser raises over $50K