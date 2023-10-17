Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FDOT talks DeSoto Bridge future

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto Bridge is a well-traveled road connecting southern Palmetto to northern Bradenton, but it will soon be demolished.

“Although it has served us very well, it needs to be replaced,” says Patricia Pichette of Florida Department of Transportation about the 66-year-old bridge.

FDOT has proposed a $168 million project to build a new one, which will still have two lanes going both ways. Pichette says since the funding is secured, it makes sense to move forward with the current proposal instead of trying to add more lanes.

“Once you start adding lanes, or doubling the size of the bridge, the cost goes up exponentially. It’s a question of ‘What do we have the money to do now?’” she says.

The bridge will remain open to avoid major delays during the construction of the new one, which is expected to begin in 2027.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Contraband Interdiction Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge...
Man arrested on felony drug charges in Manatee County
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Sarasota County
Booker HS Evacuation
No arrests made in shooting near Booker High School
The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance.
Bradenton police asking for help identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Latest surveillance technique used by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Tornado damage
National Weather Service confirms EF0 Tornado hit Sarasota last week
Tyreek’e Robinson working out the Manatee High School lineman during practice.
Tyreek’e Robinson is tackling grades and making classroom plays.
Tampa airport
Tampa International Airport allows passengers to book parking ahead of Thanksgiving travel rush