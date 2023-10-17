FDOT talks DeSoto Bridge future

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto Bridge is a well-traveled road connecting southern Palmetto to northern Bradenton, but it will soon be demolished.

“Although it has served us very well, it needs to be replaced,” says Patricia Pichette of Florida Department of Transportation about the 66-year-old bridge.

FDOT has proposed a $168 million project to build a new one, which will still have two lanes going both ways. Pichette says since the funding is secured, it makes sense to move forward with the current proposal instead of trying to add more lanes.

“Once you start adding lanes, or doubling the size of the bridge, the cost goes up exponentially. It’s a question of ‘What do we have the money to do now?’” she says.

The bridge will remain open to avoid major delays during the construction of the new one, which is expected to begin in 2027.

