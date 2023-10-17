Advertise With Us
The City of Sarasota will host Legacy Trail-Payne Park connector meeting Oct. 26

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will host an informational meeting Thursday, Oct. 26 to learn about The Legacy Trail-Payne Park improvement project that will connect bicyclists, walkers and others from The Legacy Trail to downtown Sarasota.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the SRQ Media Studio in the City Hall Annex, 1565 First Street.

On the table will be discussion on connectivity and safety for users traveling between The Legacy Trail, downtown Sarasota, St. Armands Circle and Lido Key. A 14-foot-wide Multi-Use Recreational Trail (MURT) will be constructed and connect from South Payne Park to The Legacy Trail/School Avenue junction. The trail will tie into protected bike lanes on the Ringling Trail and offer shorter travel distances for those bicycling, walking or using mobility assistance devices.

The project will include amenities such as a shade shelter, drinking fountain, benches, tables, bike rack, lighting, landscaping, and informational signage.

The meeting will be an open house format with a looping video presentation played at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to review diagrams and talk with the project team.

Meeting materials will be posted by Monday, Oct. 23 on the project website www.Sarasotafl.gov/LegacyTrailPaynePark

Comments about the project may be submitted four ways:

  • In-person during the Oct. 26 meeting
  • Via email to Project Manager Corinne Arriaga at Corinne.Arriaga@sarasotafl.gov
  • Telephone: 941-263-6362
  • Mail: Corinne Arriaga1761 12th StreetSarasota, FL  34236

Comments must be submitted by Nov. 6, 2023 to be included in the public record.

The City was awarded a $400,000 federal grant with a $375,000 match to build The Legacy Trail-Payne Park connector.

Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2024.

