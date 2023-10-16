Toscana Isles hosts Think Pink fundraiser

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Venice community Toscana Isles held a Think Pink fundraiser at the Venice Elks Club this afternoon with a sold out crowd of 200 people in attendance.

An event cochair said they hope to raise up to $15,000 towards breast cancer research.

As breast cancer survivor, Alice Contardo puts it, " Events like this, its so important to make awareness, so people understand they need to do this, they need to talk to their doctors, they need to understand what happens and what we go through.”

The organization is also planning to be at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Nathan Benderson Park on Saturday, Oct. 21.

