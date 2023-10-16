Temple Emanu-El goes on mission trip to Israel just months before war

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rabbi Brenner Glickman, of Temple Emanu-El, said just months before the violence broke out in Israel, the temple went on an enormous mission trip to the country. Rabbi Glickman added they visited one of the towns right on the Gaza boarder.

“We had coffee with them and we were in this little village, this little neighborhood,, and we are just devastated to learn that 15 members of this little neighborhood were murdered in their homes. We are just so heartbroken,” said Rabbi Glickman.

Rabbi Glickman carried on describing the was as absolute horror and devastating to see.

“This is Israel’s 9/11. Just barbaric terrorism killing innocent people,” said Rabbi Glickman.

Shep Englander, the CEO of The Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee, explained there hasn’t been something like this in Israel since the country was founded in 1948.

“We haven’t seen people invade. We haven’t seen people murdered like this. This is the biggest killing of Jewish people since the holocaust,” said Englander.

The war has claimed more the 3,600 Israeli and Palestinian lives since Hamas launched the surprise attack on October 7th, according to CNN. Here on the Suncoast, Omel Ventura is praying for his family and friends back home in Israel. Ventura is visiting the area volunteering with the Jewish community.

“Hoping that everyone will be ok and that everyone will continue their life as they should. Not hiding in the shelters all day long, afraid of more attacks or terrorists getting into their houses,” said Ventura. “Both in the southern part of Israel and the northern part.”

Rabbi Glickman explained for now, the community here on the Suncoast will stay strong and stand with Israel.

