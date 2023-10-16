Advertise With Us
Temple Emanu-El announces project Amichai to show solidarity with Israel

Glickman of the temple Emanu-el in Sarasota says help is on the way to Israel.
Glickman of the temple Emanu-el in Sarasota says help is on the way to Israel.(Jordan Litwiller)
By Brigham Harris
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While they may be several thousand miles away from the conflict, Rabbi Elaine Glickman of the temple Emanu-el in Sarasota says help is on the way to Israel.

Sunday at their place of worship, dozens of temple members joined in prayer.

Something Rabbi Glickman said is a step in the right direction.

“We’re not pretending here at temple Emanu-El think that project Amichai is going to meet the needs for all Israelis for all time. It is sacred work, it is a privilege. It is energizing and an honor to do it.”

The temple launching a new project of initiatives to allow members the chance to pray, offer their talents and more.

Governor Ron DeSantis said earlier this week that the state is also making moves to serve those stuck in the war.

“We’re leading in Florida,” he said. “I just signed an executive order, were going to be sending our own planes and getting people back to Florida.”

Glickman says she doesn’t have charter planes to send across the planet, but she -- and her congregation-- are doing what they can do stand in solidarity.

She said, “We all want to do something. So project Amichai enables everyone to do at least one thing.”

