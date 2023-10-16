Tampa-based Project Dynamo rescues 300 Amreicans from Israel

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa-based organization Project Dynamo has returned to the U.S. with American evacuees from Israel.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the first mission arrived with the evacuees who were unable to return home due to commercial flight cancellations.

Florida partnered with Project Dynamo to bring nearly 300 evacuees home from Israel, including more than 270 to Tampa and seven to Orlando Sunday afternoon. Once the plane landed in Tampa, evacuees were able to access resources from multiple state agencies. Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis were present to greet the evacuees, according to Project DYNAMO.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he will also be sending medical supplies, hygiene products, clothing and children’s toys to Israel to help impacted Israelis.

On October 12, 2023, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-208 to allow the State of Florida to carry out logistical, rescue and evacuation operations to keep its residents safe. Specifically, this order enables the Florida Division of Emergency Management to bring Floridians home and transport necessary supplies to Israel.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management will lead efforts for additional flights which will take more supplies to Israel and continue to bring Floridians back home.

