Sarasota County Schools ticket offer from Tampa Bay Lightning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has partnered with the Tampa Bay Lightning to offer students, family, friends and employees an exclusive ticket offer to their game on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to the press release, a portion of the tickets sold will be given back to SCS. Upper-level tickets will start at $40, and to purchase you can visit their website.

Tampa Bay Lightning will be playing the Carolina Hurricanes.

