Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County Schools ticket offer from Tampa Bay Lightning

The game is on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
The game is on Tuesday, Oct. 24.(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has partnered with the Tampa Bay Lightning to offer students, family, friends and employees an exclusive ticket offer to their game on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to the press release, a portion of the tickets sold will be given back to SCS. Upper-level tickets will start at $40, and to purchase you can visit their website.

Tampa Bay Lightning will be playing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
A chilly October week coming up!
SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation
Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Developing Story wwsb generic
Suspect in custody after early Saturday shooting

Latest News

On Nov. 29, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will take on the Bradenton Police department in...
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announces third annual Battle of the Badges softball game
Six new dedicated pickleball courts are now open at Siesta Beach!
Siesta Beach gets six new pickleball courts
James Hill shares highlights of Friday night football on the Suncoast
Friday Night Football - 10/13
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro