Port Charlotte man faces more than 20 child pornography charges

Matthew Cade
Matthew Cade(Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Matthew Cade, of Port Charlotte, was arrested on Friday and charged with more than 20 counts related to child pornography.

Charlotte County detectives along with members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, were made aware of the potential illicit material through cyber-tips, which led to the investigation of Cade.

On Oct. 12, detectives met with Cade at his residence. Cade agreed to speak with the detectives, and admitted to viewing and downloading pornographic content of children for over two years.

Following this confession, a laptop and cellphone belonging to Cade were seized for forensic examination. As a result, detectives located approximately 1,000 videos which depicted child pornography.

The age range of the children included infants through approximately eight years old.

Cade was arrested and is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on a total bond of $770,000.

