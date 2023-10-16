Polk County cold case solved after 37 years

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has solved a cold case dating back to the 1980s involving the death of a 29-year-old nurse.

Officials with the department said that using innovative technology they were able to solve the murder of Teresa Lee Scalf. Scalf was found by her mother dead in her apartment around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 1986, according to reports. The 29-year-old, who was working as a nurse at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, had been living alone with her 8-year-old son who reportedly wasn’t home during the murder.

Scalf’s throat had been cut and she had defensive wounds on her hands. At the time of the incident, detectives had determined the crime was sexually motivated.

Using genealogical data, PCSO Homicide detectives determined Donald Douglas was responsible for the crime. Donald Douglas died of natural causes in 2008 at the age of 54. He was 33-years old at the time of the murder.

Making the connection was made more difficult since Douglas had no criminal history and his body was cremated after he died, therefore his DNA was never able to be obtained by law enforcement and put into a database for comparison. There were no obvious suspects at the time.

The direct connection to the identity of the murderer came about after detectives obtained a sample of DNA from a son of Donald Douglas. The results of a genetic analysis of the DNA confirmed that the blood found at the murder scene did indeed belong to Donald Douglas, because the DNA profile indicated a 100% confidence of a parent/child biological relationship compared to Douglas’ son’s DNA profile.

