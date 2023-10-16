Advertise With Us
Owner and dog reunite in Marion County after years apart

The shelter’s director gave the original owner a call, and she agreed to adopt Nala once again.
The shelter's director gave the original owner a call, and she agreed to adopt Nala once again.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog, that was disconnected from her owner, had a grand reunion this past week.

Nala and her old foster mom were separated for years until finally reuniting.

Her owner thought she was living happily with someone else who adopted her.

But when that person died, Nala moved from house to house until she ended at Marion County Animal Services.

The shelter’s director gave the original owner a call, and she agreed to adopt Nala once again.

They say Nala still recognized her after all those years.

