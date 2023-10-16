Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

No arrests made in shooting near Booker High School

Booker HS Evacuation
Booker HS Evacuation(Mario Alejandro)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After gunshots rang out during a nearby football game Friday at Booker High School, police tell ABC7 no arrests have been made.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Friday at 1400 block of 32nd Street, west of Booker High School. The shots resulted in fans and students running from the stadium.

ABC7′s James Hill was covering the game when the shots were fired. “They sounded like fireworks and then I saw everyone running from the scene.’

There were no injuries or property damage.

If you have any information on this incident contact Sarasota Police immediately. Call 941-316-1199 or report anonymously at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
A chilly October week coming up!
The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance.
Bradenton police asking for help identifying robbery suspects
Watts could face 15 years for fleeing to elude.
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway plea explained
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
Floridians return from Israel
Teresa Scalf
Polk County cold case solved after 37 years
A woman drives while on her phone.
National Teen Driver Safety Week
Project Dynamo returned 270 Americans to the states yesterday.
Are you a Floridian stranded abroad? Here’s how to alert officials