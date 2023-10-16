No arrests made in shooting near Booker High School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After gunshots rang out during a nearby football game Friday at Booker High School, police tell ABC7 no arrests have been made.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Friday at 1400 block of 32nd Street, west of Booker High School. The shots resulted in fans and students running from the stadium.

ABC7′s James Hill was covering the game when the shots were fired. “They sounded like fireworks and then I saw everyone running from the scene.’

There were no injuries or property damage.

If you have any information on this incident contact Sarasota Police immediately. Call 941-316-1199 or report anonymously at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.