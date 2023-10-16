National Teen Driver Safety Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles encourages parents in Florida to educate their children on safe driving practices this week.

Florida is home to over 400,000 registered teen drivers. Over 11% of all fatal crashes in the state involve teen drivers, and they are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than adults over 20 years old.

Speeding is the leading cause of crashes for teenagers, but distractions like cell phones or other passengers in the vehicle also make things worse.

Senior Trooper Kenneth Watson of the Florida Highway Patrol in Sarasota says teen driving in the state of Florida needs to be talked about more often.

‘Last year we had 136 million people visit Florida so with that many more cars on the roadway and with so many teen drivers, there is more of an opportunity for something bad to happen,’ said the trooper.

He also urges parents to be aware that children pick up on their habits, and safe driving starts at home.

‘If your child sees mom or dad using the cell phone while they are driving, they are going to assume it’s okay for them,’ he said.

