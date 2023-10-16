Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Cooler air moving in

Cooler and drier air moved in today
Cooler and drier air moved in today(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cloud cover kept the temperatures a few degrees higher than forecasted overnight, but the humidity has dropped as drier air moves in. Along the coast a few clouds could produce a light misty drizzle or very brief sprinkle, but, area-wide, we stay dry.

A secondary push of drier air will occur this afternoon, cloud cover will give way to clearer skies, the dew points will continue to fall into the 50s and the air will become noticeably drier. Today the high in the mid 70s will feel comfortable, even with the few clouds and the breezy wind.

Tonight, the temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and skies will clear. Wind speeds will lighten up a bit and by tomorrow our highs will once again be in the mid 70s. This will be a 10-15 degree drop from our normal daytime high.

Warmer air will return by the later part of the work week as highs return to the 80s. There will be very little chance for showers over the next week.

