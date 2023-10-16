Advertise With Us
FBI and Sarasota Police Department warn of potential copycat attacks amid war in the Middle East

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FBI is warning of the potential for copycat attacks amid conflict in the Middle East.

Sarasota Police Department says the agency remains vigilant and in a high state of readiness to rapidly respond to any potential threats or critical incidents in the community.

SPD is encouraging anyone witnessing suspicious activity to alert law enforcement. Call 941-316-1199 or report anonymously at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

