FBI and Sarasota Police Department warn of potential copycat attacks amid war in the Middle East

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FBI is warning of the potential for copycat attacks amid conflict in the Middle East.

Sarasota Police Department says the agency remains vigilant and in a high state of readiness to rapidly respond to any potential threats or critical incidents in the community.

SPD is encouraging anyone witnessing suspicious activity to alert law enforcement. Call 941-316-1199 or report anonymously at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

