Breezy Monday

By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest between 15 and 25 mph o. Small craft boaters should be cautious as seas will be between five to seven feet and choppy to rough. nd Wednesday morning. Low dewpoints significantly drop the humidity, making it feel very comfortable. Highs will be in the low 70s through Tuesday, then warm up to the 80s mid week.

It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest between 15 and 25 mph off shore. Small craft boaters should be cautious as seas will be between five to seven feet and choppy to rough.

Beachgoers should watch for rip currents. There is a rip current advisory in effect through Monday evening. It will be sunny with some clouds at the beach and a good breeze. Gulf water temperatures have cooled to 80 degrees near the Venice buoy.

