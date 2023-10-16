Are you a Floridian stranded abroad? Here’s how to alert officials

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a flight carrying 270 evacuees from Israel arrived in Tampa Sunday night, the Florida Division of Emergency Management wants those who are stranded in the middle of the conflict to reach out to them via a form online. Some individuals are also stranded in Athens, Greece after getting an initial flight out of the war zone.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is arranging for chartered flights home for Floridians currently in Athens after receiving a Federal charter flight out of Israel, as well as working to evacuate those still in Israel.

You must first fill out the data on the website to see if you qualify for aide.

Click here to fill out the required information and someone from FDEM will get in touch with you as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.