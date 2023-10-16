AAA: Florida gas prices fall to 3-month lows

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices have fallen to their lowest levels in three months, AAA is reporting.

On Sunday, pump prices averaged $3.33 per gallon, after declining 15 cents last week.

Florida’s gas prices have mostly been on a downward trend through the past four weeks. During that time, the state average fell from $3.69 per gallon to $3.33.

“The discount at the pump has largely been driven by falling oil prices,” said AAA spokeman Mark Jenkins. However, the downward trend could stall soon. Ongoing geopolitical tensions allowed oil prices to regain some strength last week, though they remain below price levels we saw three weeks ago.”

The increase in crude oil prices came after The Group of Seven (G7) announced plans to provide financial assistance to Ukraine by tightening sanctions against Russia. The market is also uneasy about the Israel-Gaza conflict. On Sunday night, the price of oil was trending lower in overnight trading.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.53), Naples ($3.49), Tallahassee ($3.45)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.16), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.19), Orlando ($3.25)

