Suncoast Stargazers stare down Oct. 14 partial solar eclipse

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Stargazers, a local group of residents who enjoy taking deep looks into outer space, met up at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton for a look at a partial solar eclipse. The Stargazers united at the park around 11:30 a.m. and stayed until after 3 in the afternoon to see the transformation of the eclipse.

Stargazer George Grim stressing the rarity of the event saying, “It only happens every 10 or 15 years, we have a total eclipse in April, 2024, in the mid section of the country. Then 2044 is the next one, so its so rare of an event, I wanted to be here today to make sure I got this one.”

Equipped with sun-filtered telescopes and safety equipment, the Stargazers welcomed adults and children alike to view the spectacle.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.