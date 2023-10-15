Sarasota FCA hosts Clint Hurdle Celebrity Golf Scramble

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted the Clint Hurdle Celebrity Golf Scramble Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Legacy Golf Club.

The annual scramble gave Suncoast residents the chance to play with and meet former professional athletes, with all proceeds going directly to the Sarasota FCA, funding local ministry in schools and within the community.

Gary Septer, a member of the Sarasota County FCA board of directors, explained why the event is so helpful to the community.

“Raising money for our local Sarasota County allows us to get back in the schools, help the kids, help our youth in need,” said Septer. “We really appreciate everybody coming out today.”

Clint Hurdle, a former coach of the Pittsburgh Pirates, was in attendance to help rally for the cause. The event took place for the fifth year, and it continues to grow and aid in a good cause.

