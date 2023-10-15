Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

New College of Florida host Preview Day

New College of Florida hosted its Preview Day today.
New College of Florida hosted its Preview Day today.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, New College of Florida hosted its Preview Day.

NCF hopefuls and local residents alike were able to sit in on mini-classes, learn about student clubs and organizations, and how to interact with faculty, staff, and students from all around campus.

People visiting the college also found out ways to get involved in the Sarasota community.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Ashley Mendoza is now in custody after a lengthy relationship with a minor.
Sarasota woman arrested for sex battery of a minor
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion

Latest News

Watts could face 15 years for fleeing to elude.
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway plea explained
The City of North Port is inviting residents to their free event, Go Green with Parks on...
City of North Port invites residents to Go Green with Parks on Oct. 21
Six new dedicated pickleball courts are now open at Siesta Beach!
Siesta Beach gets six new pickleball courts
Missing stepson of Sarasota women put on missing persons list.
Sarasota woman: lost stepson in Israel now on missing persons list