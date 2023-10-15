Advertise With Us
Manatee and Sarasota chapters of Toys For Tots facing challenges ahead of holidays

By Rob Wells
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Suncoast branches of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots are dealing with setbacks as the holiday season approaches.

The Manatee County Coordinator telling ABC 7 that the recently appointed director suddenly left and hasn’t been heard from since. “I met with him a few weeks ago to drop off some toys, and something didn’t feel right, then I learned he’d quit,” said Dave Wootten. Wootten said last year, the Manatee chapter helped around 19 thousand Suncoast kids with toys for Christmas last season. Now, Wootten saying some individual Marine veterans may be trying to do a smaller outreach to Suncoast families on their own.

Still, he’s already thinking about potential alternatives. “You might be able to try local churches, we just don’t want kids to go without Christmas,” Wootten added. Desiree Jennings, coordinator of the Sarasota county branch of Toys For Tots, said she, and her volunteers are still searching for a permanent new space to store all their toys after losing their lease at the Sarasota Square Mall after it was sold. Jennings said last month that she was advised by the new mall owners she’d have to have to be out by Oct. 13.

On Thursday, Jennings said she’d been given a small reprieve by learning she could stay in the space a little longer but didn’t elaborate. Meanwhile, ABC 7 reached out to the former Manatee County Toys for Tots director but hasn’t heard back. ABC 7 also reached out to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots headquarters in Virginia for a response but hasn’t heard back. If you’d like to help, or know someone who can; please visit: toysfortots.org or call: 703-640-9433.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

