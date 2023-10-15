Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announces third annual Battle of the Badges softball game

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Nov. 29, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will take on the Bradenton Police department in the third annual Battle of the Badges softball game. MCSO are looking to defend their title for the third year!

According to a social media post made by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the event will be hosted at LECOM park, home of the Bradenton Marauders, and gates will open at 5 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 6 p.m.

Tickets are now up for grabs for $10 at fevo-enterprise.com, with all of the proceeds going towards both sides on the field.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.