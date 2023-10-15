Law enforcement ramping up patrols at local synagogues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a week of fear, anxiety and uncertainty at synagogues all throughout the world, including right here on the Suncoast.

“It’s been extremely emotional,” said Christine Elliott, who is the executive director at Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota and is in charge of keeping the campus safe.

She has been participating in online security forums with safety experts including FBI director Christopher Ray.

“This week has been different with the amount of communication with our partners. There has been increased communication on a daily basis,” said Elliott.

Law enforcement presence at religious sites throughout the area are also increasing.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office saying in a statement, “SCSO is closely monitoring the situation overseas and its impact both domestically and locally. While we are not aware of any specific or credible threats to our community, we have increased patrols at our faith-based institutions and houses of worship. Our agency remains committed to ensuring the safety and security for all citizens living, working or visiting Sarasota County.”

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office doing the same, stating, “Our Intel detectives are monitoring the situation statewide - in communication with various sources. There have been no threats received involving places in Manatee County. As a precaution, Sheriff Wells is providing added patrols at our synagogues this week, especially during times of worship and scheduled events. At this point, we have no information to believe these places are unsafe.”

Temple Emanu-El also hired an additional armed guard to protect the campus on Friday to help ease fears.

“I’ve heard from many members that they have just felt an increased anxiety about safety,” said Elliott, adding she is doing everything she can to combat that anxiety.

“I always want everybody who comes through our doors to feel welcome, to feel safe, and to know that whenever they want to come in to pray or to socialize, this is the right place and that this is a safe place for them to do so,” said Elliot.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.