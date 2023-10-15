Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Law enforcement ramping up patrols at local synagogues

“It’s been extremely emotional," says Christine Elliott, who is the executive director at...
“It’s been extremely emotional," says Christine Elliott, who is the executive director at Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota and is in charge of keeping the campus safe.(Jordan Litwiller)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a week of fear, anxiety and uncertainty at synagogues all throughout the world, including right here on the Suncoast.

“It’s been extremely emotional,” said Christine Elliott, who is the executive director at Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota and is in charge of keeping the campus safe.

She has been participating in online security forums with safety experts including FBI director Christopher Ray.

“This week has been different with the amount of communication with our partners. There has been increased communication on a daily basis,” said Elliott.

Law enforcement presence at religious sites throughout the area are also increasing.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office saying in a statement, “SCSO is closely monitoring the situation overseas and its impact both domestically and locally. While we are not aware of any specific or credible threats to our community, we have increased patrols at our faith-based institutions and houses of worship. Our agency remains committed to ensuring the safety and security for all citizens living, working or visiting Sarasota County.”

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office doing the same, stating, “Our Intel detectives are monitoring the situation statewide - in communication with various sources. There have been no threats received involving places in Manatee County.  As a precaution, Sheriff Wells is providing added patrols at our synagogues this week, especially during times of worship and scheduled events. At this point, we have no information to believe these places are unsafe.”

Temple Emanu-El also hired an additional armed guard to protect the campus on Friday to help ease fears.

“I’ve heard from many members that they have just felt an increased anxiety about safety,” said Elliott, adding she is doing everything she can to combat that anxiety.

“I always want everybody who comes through our doors to feel welcome, to feel safe, and to know that whenever they want to come in to pray or to socialize, this is the right place and that this is a safe place for them to do so,” said Elliot.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Ashley Mendoza is now in custody after a lengthy relationship with a minor.
Sarasota woman arrested for sex battery of a minor
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion

Latest News

The golf scramble took place on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Sarasota FCA hosts Clint Hurdle Celebrity Golf Scramble
Watts could face 15 years for fleeing to elude.
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway plea explained
New College of Florida hosted its Preview Day today.
New College of Florida host Preview Day
The City of North Port is inviting residents to their free event, Go Green with Parks on...
City of North Port invites residents to Go Green with Parks on Oct. 21