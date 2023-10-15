Advertise With Us
Karissa Karma Yoga teams up with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer to raise awareness

Women participating in a yoga class in Sarasota to fight breast cancer.
Women participating in a yoga class in Sarasota to fight breast cancer.(Sophia Vitello)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month and that means people are coming together to support those who have battled or still battle the cancer.

Karissa Campbell, the owner of Karissa Karma Yoga, joined forces with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Sarasota to host a yoga class with all proceeds going to breast cancer survivors, patients, and caregivers.

The hour-long event took place at the Grove ballroom in Lakewood Ranch.

A dozen women came out for the $25 session, all stretching and breathing for a good cause.

After the event wrapped, the participants drank wine and shared stories about why they fight against breast cancer.

We spoke with one woman who couldn’t help but tear up when talking about her friend.

‘I have a very good friend who has had breast cancer twice,’ said Gretchen, a yoga participant. ‘It’s very stressful and I respect everything they’ve gone through; this is just my little part in helping,’ she continued.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will host their annual walk at the Nathan Benderson Park on Saturday October 22nd.

