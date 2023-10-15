Advertise With Us
Gainesville woman crashes into a home while driving under the influence

GPD arrest a woman for driving under the influence and damaging property after she drove into a residents house.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after she crashed her car into a house.

28-year-old Shakira Warmack told Gainesville Police officers she was avoiding a raccoon.

However, detectives say she was drunk when she crashed into the house around five this morning.

Video posted by the homeowner shows the hole in the wall opened by that crash.

Police say around 20 thousand dollars worth of damage was done.

Warmack was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and damaging property.

