Gainesville woman crashes into a home while driving under the influence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after she crashed her car into a house.

28-year-old Shakira Warmack told Gainesville Police officers she was avoiding a raccoon.

However, detectives say she was drunk when she crashed into the house around five this morning.

Video posted by the homeowner shows the hole in the wall opened by that crash.

Police say around 20 thousand dollars worth of damage was done.

Warmack was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and damaging property.

TRENDING: Fall record fair held at a brewery in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.