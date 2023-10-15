Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway plea explained

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Kristen Watts will be moving forward with an open plea next month during her sentencing on Nov. 6th. The Sarasota woman seriously injured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge back in March of 2022. Criminal Defense attorney Derek Byrd explained it was shocking to anyone who saw the dash cam video.

“Seeing someone whose three times the legal limit you know racing on the sunshine skyway heading towards runners that could have been just tragic. Has a head on collision with a trooper who luckily was not very injured, you know that’s shocking to people and they think oh no, someone really has to pay for that,” said Byrd.

Trooper Toni Schuck had intentionally put her cruiser in the path of Watts to save racers participating in the Sunshine Skyway 10K. An action she previously said she had to do.

“I don’t know how I could or continue on in law enforcement if she had gotten past me and somebody had gotten hurt,” said Schuck.

Byrd said 90-95 percent of all pleas are negotiated. He said that’s when the prosecutor and the defense come to an agreement on the sentence.

“There is not a lot of stress. You go into court and you kind of know exactly what you are going to get. The judge fairly rubber stamps that,” said Byrd.

Watts is moving forward with an open plea which Byrd said is also known as a straight up plea. Byrd said these pleas are happening more frequently and its when the prosecutor and defense have not been able to come to an agreement. Byrd said it puts Watts fate in the hands of the judge.

“Theoretically on an open plea the judge could give you the maximum sentence, which in this case is 15 years in prison, or the judge could give you literally nothing like probation or community service and some classes, and out the door you go.”

Byrd said Watts could face 15 years for fleeing to elude. Byrd added that the judge could rule either way and he emphasized that Watts has shown remorse and rehabilitation. He said she has already served time in jail and gone to a state hospital.

