A chilly October week coming up!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cool and very dry air returns to the Suncoast with another cold front dropping south. Dew points drop to the low 60s Sunday afternoon, low 50s by Monday afternoon, and possibly into the 40s Tuesday. This will allow low temps to dip into the 50s for a couple of mornings and highs in the mid-70s. The coldest high temperatures on record is 72° for both October 16th and 17th. We will be close to that Monday and Tuesday, far from the average high of 87°. Warmer air gradually returns to end the week, but only into the low 80s with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking our next cold front to move south across Florida next Friday/Saturday. There’s a chance of a shower then, but the chances are not great.

In the tropics, Sean has weakened to a tropical depression as it fizzles out. The disturbance that will become Tropical Storm Tammy in a few days is getting better organized. That storm is likely to stay far out into the Atlantic as it develops.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

