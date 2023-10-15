Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

A chilly October week coming up!

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cool and very dry air returns to the Suncoast with another cold front dropping south. Dew points drop to the low 60s Sunday afternoon, low 50s by Monday afternoon, and possibly into the 40s Tuesday. This will allow low temps to dip into the 50s for a couple of mornings and highs in the mid-70s. The coldest high temperatures on record is 72° for both October 16th and 17th. We will be close to that Monday and Tuesday, far from the average high of 87°. Warmer air gradually returns to end the week, but only into the low 80s with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking our next cold front to move south across Florida next Friday/Saturday. There’s a chance of a shower then, but the chances are not great.

In the tropics, Sean has weakened to a tropical depression as it fizzles out. The disturbance that will become Tropical Storm Tammy in a few days is getting better organized. That storm is likely to stay far out into the Atlantic as it develops.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation
Developing Story wwsb generic
Suspect in custody after early Saturday shooting
Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested

Latest News

The Suncoast Stargazers met up at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton for a look at a partial solar...
Suncoast Stargazers stare down Oct. 14 partial solar eclipse
The golf scramble took place on Saturday, Oct. 14.
Sarasota FCA hosts Clint Hurdle Celebrity Golf Scramble
“It’s been extremely emotional," says Christine Elliott, who is the executive director at...
Law enforcement ramping up patrols at local synagogues
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Sarasota FCA hosts Clint Hurdle Celebrity Golf Scramble