Charlotte County working to find missing, disabled 50-year-old

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Schneider, a 50-year-old white...
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for Charles Schneider, a 50-year-old white man with medical issues and a disability who is considered endangered.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Schneider, a 50-year-old white man with medical issues and a disability who is considered endangered.

He often leaves and returns, but caregivers are concerned--it has now been a week since his last contact. He has no phone or ability to purchase items.

Please notify the the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

