Charlotte County working to find missing, disabled 50-year-old

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Schneider, a 50-year-old white man with medical issues and a disability who is considered endangered.

He often leaves and returns, but caregivers are concerned--it has now been a week since his last contact. He has no phone or ability to purchase items.

Please notify the the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

