Bradenton Police Explorers enjoy a night with the community at Goblin Gathering

Bradenton Police Explorers spent their Friday the thirteenth at GT Bay Park with local...
Bradenton Police Explorers spent their Friday the thirteenth at GT Bay Park with local residents enjoying Goblin Gathering.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Explorers spent their Friday the thirteenth at GT Bay Park in Bradenton with local residents enjoying Goblin Gathering.

The event took place from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. and offered fun activities for the whole family, including a foam party, bounce house, and even a pony ride.

The Bradenton Police Explorers Program is for young men and women who are showing interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement. The program puts emphasis on strong character and community engagement. Both of these traits were put on full display at Friday’s Goblin Gathering!

