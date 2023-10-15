Bradenton Police Explorers enjoy a night with the community at Goblin Gathering

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Explorers spent their Friday the thirteenth at GT Bay Park in Bradenton with local residents enjoying Goblin Gathering.

The event took place from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. and offered fun activities for the whole family, including a foam party, bounce house, and even a pony ride.

The Bradenton Police Explorers Program is for young men and women who are showing interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement. The program puts emphasis on strong character and community engagement. Both of these traits were put on full display at Friday’s Goblin Gathering!

