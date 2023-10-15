Bradenton police asking for help identifying robbery suspects

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are still searching for the two individuals who burglarized Caddy’s between 11:37 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, and 1:37 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Two men used a crowbar to access a cabinet in the outdoor tiki bar. The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance. One suspect may have tattoos above both knees.

If you have information on this case or the suspects, contact Detective Brian Sands at 941-932-9312

