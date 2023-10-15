Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton police asking for help identifying robbery suspects

The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance.
The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance.(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are still searching for the two individuals who burglarized Caddy’s between 11:37 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, and 1:37 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Two men used a crowbar to access a cabinet in the outdoor tiki bar. The suspects wore hoodies, gloves, and sunglasses to disguise their appearance. One suspect may have tattoos above both knees.

If you have information on this case or the suspects, contact Detective Brian Sands at 941-932-9312

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
Developing Story wwsb generic
Suspect in custody after early Saturday shooting
Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested

Latest News

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Charles Schneider, a 50-year-old white...
Charlotte County working to find missing, disabled 50-year-old
Continuing Coverage wwsb generic
Part two: all disease begins in the gut
Summer Smith Interviews Part One
graphic
A chilly October week coming up!