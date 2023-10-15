Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Beautiful, Breezy Sunday

Dew Points Drop Making it Feel Less Humid
Breezy, Less Humid Sunday
Breezy, Less Humid Sunday(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Colder, drier air arrives, making Sunday a fun day for outdoor activities. It will feel less humid with plenty of sunshine. The morning lows will be in the upper 60s inland and low 70s along the coast. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Boating conditions will be choppy to rough over the next few days. On Sunday, winds will kick up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 out of the northwest. Seas will run three to four feet.

Beach conditions will be breezy with highs around 80. The ultra violet index will hit the high category. The waves will be a bit more intense with choppy conditions due to the increase in winds. Beachgoers should watch for flags regarding rip currents.

In the tropics, a disturbance off the coast of Africa has a 90% chance of developing within the next seven days and a 70% chance within two days. Conditions are conducive for this tropical wave to become a tropical depression within a few days. If it develops into a Tropical Storm it would be called Tammy.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Developing Story wwsb generic
Suspect in custody after early Saturday shooting
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

Latest News

graphic
A humid Saturday followed by a chilly work week
Last Humid Day
Last Humid Day before Dew Points Plummet
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm - VOD - clipped version
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX