Beautiful, Breezy Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Colder, drier air arrives, making Sunday a fun day for outdoor activities. It will feel less humid with plenty of sunshine. The morning lows will be in the upper 60s inland and low 70s along the coast. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Boating conditions will be choppy to rough over the next few days. On Sunday, winds will kick up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 out of the northwest. Seas will run three to four feet.

Beach conditions will be breezy with highs around 80. The ultra violet index will hit the high category. The waves will be a bit more intense with choppy conditions due to the increase in winds. Beachgoers should watch for flags regarding rip currents.

In the tropics, a disturbance off the coast of Africa has a 90% chance of developing within the next seven days and a 70% chance within two days. Conditions are conducive for this tropical wave to become a tropical depression within a few days. If it develops into a Tropical Storm it would be called Tammy.

