2023 Firehouse Chili Cookoff hosted on Osprey Ave

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 23rd annual Firehouse Chili Cookoff was held today on Osprey Avenue. This event benefits firefighters throughout Sarasota County and their families in their times of crisis, through the Sarasota Firefighter Benevolent Fund and even offers extra training to firefighters who need it.

Families across the Suncoast got to enjoy live music, meet other families with firefighter ties, and taste and judge chili from across Sarasota County Fire Stations.

The event even pulls in celebrity judges, like this years taster - Olympic Gold medalist swimmer Tripp Schwenk.

Congratulations to North Port Fire Rescue, who ended up winning both the “Peoples Choice Award” and the " Best Overall” titles!

