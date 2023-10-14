SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting near Booker High School.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Friday at 1400 block of 32nd Street, west of Booker High School.

SPD confirms there is no threat or active shooter at the school. There are no injuries or property damage.

ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

