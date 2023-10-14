Advertise With Us
Siesta Beach gets six new pickleball courts

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six new dedicated pickleball courts are now open at Siesta Beach, on 948 Beach Road. Work began on the courts on September 18th.

The courts have been resurfaced, with new signs and fencing installed. After previously only holding two dual-purpose tennis/pickleball courts, the park will now have the six pickleball courts as well as the two dedicated tennis courts.

