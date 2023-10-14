Saturday’s Partial Annular Eclipse of the Sun

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday, October 14th, we have an eclipse of the sun. It’s an annular eclipse, meaning the sun is not completely covered by the moon, leaving a “ring of fire”, a glowing circle around the edges of the moon. For the Suncoast, it’s a partial eclipse, which means that the sun is only 50% to 60% covered a peak eclipse.

Big Safety Tip: Do Not Look Directly at the Sun Today! The UV rays from the sun could permanently damage your eyes.

The best way to see it is at Robinson Preseve on the west side of Bradenton. The Suncoast Stargazers are holding an eclipse party from 11:30AM – 3:30PM. Suncoast Stargazers will be out with their telescopes equiped with sun filters to view a partial eclipse of the sun. They will also have a limited number of eclipse glasses so that you can view this wonder.

This event is open to the public and free of charge. The adderss is: Robinson Preserve, intersection 9th Avenue NW and 99th Street NW, Bradenton. Look for the folks with the telescopes!

