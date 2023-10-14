Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Saturday’s Partial Annular Eclipse of the Sun

Just don’t look directly at it!
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday, October 14th, we have an eclipse of the sun. It’s an annular eclipse, meaning the sun is not completely covered by the moon, leaving a “ring of fire”, a glowing circle around the edges of the moon. For the Suncoast, it’s a partial eclipse, which means that the sun is only 50% to 60% covered a peak eclipse.

Big Safety Tip: Do Not Look Directly at the Sun Today! The UV rays from the sun could permanently damage your eyes.

The best way to see it is at Robinson Preseve on the west side of Bradenton. The Suncoast Stargazers are holding an eclipse party from 11:30AM – 3:30PM. Suncoast Stargazers will be out with their telescopes equiped with sun filters to view a partial eclipse of the sun. They will also have a limited number of eclipse glasses so that you can view this wonder.

This event is open to the public and free of charge. The adderss is: Robinson Preserve, intersection 9th Avenue NW and 99th Street NW, Bradenton. Look for the folks with the telescopes!

eclipse
eclipse(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Ashley Mendoza is now in custody after a lengthy relationship with a minor.
Sarasota woman arrested for sex battery of a minor
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
NPPD investigating death at Warm Mineral Springs

Latest News

Annular Eclipse
graphic
A humid Saturday followed by a chilly work week
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
Copa airline bound for Tampa returns to Panama after a bomb threat