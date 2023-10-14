Sarasota woman: lost stepson in Israel now on missing persons list

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -On Saturday, Sarasota resident Gillian Kaye said that her stepson, 35-year-old Sagui Dekel-Chen, vanished in southern Israel when Hamas terrorists began attacking the region.

According to Kaye, her stepson is now officially on a government missing persons list.

Kaye said Chen vanished last Saturday in Eilat, Israel near the Gaza Strip after placing his pregnant wife and two young daughters in their home’s bomb shelter. Chen stayed outside the safe space to keep watch as the ground assault continued. When his wife and children came out the shelter, Sagui was gone, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. “What do I want him to know? Sagui, we miss you; we love you, and want you to come home, we just want you to come home,” Kaye said.

She added her husband, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, Sagui’s father, is in Israel searching for his son, and spoke with President Biden on Friday. Kaye said the president, and his staff pledged full support and resources to help locate Sagui and other civilians still missing in the war-torn region. Meanwhile, she added Sagui’s wife and children are now staying with other family members in Israel as they eagerly await word on Sagui’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.