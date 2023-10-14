Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

People are working to preserve a historic church on land originally purchased by former slaves

Faith and football collaborate to help rebuild an historic church on land originally purchased by freed slaves. (Source: WJLA/CHURCHILL HIGH SCHOOL/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTOMAC, Md. (WJLA) - Faith and football are working together to help rebuild an historic AME church.

Hand built by church members from 1915 to 1924, Scotland AME Zion church, along Seven Locks Road in the Scotland community of Potomac, Maryland, was the center of life for generations of predominately Black congregates.

The property was originally purchased by freed slaves.

A Maryland state historic site is being carefully preserved. A $10 million fundraising campaign is underway to rehabilitate this celebrated house of worship.

“This church was built on this site when Seven Locks Road was not paved,” said Jimmy Kemp, who is among those raising funds with Churchill High School football serving as a catalyst.

“Scotland was always a part of the hub of Churchill football,” said Kemp, son to the late NFL quarterback and member of Congress Jack Kemp and a former star quarterback for the Churchill Bulldogs.

The present-day team played northwest Thursday evening. At halftime of that game, Kemp and two other legendary Churchill grads were honored for their impassioned efforts to mobilize support to rehab Scotland AME: Eric Smith, once a star quarterback at Churchill who went on to play basketball at Georgetown, and Paul Palmer, a famed running back for the bulldogs who went on to become an all-American at Temple University. Both grew up in this part of Potomac.

“And it’s nice to have a homecoming for a cause greater than our own reminiscences,” Kemp said.

One reason why millions are needed - the land around the church is prone to flooding, so infrastructure changes are necessary.

The hope, once construction is complete, to open in September of 2024, the church’s 100th anniversary.

“The community is being galvanized, and we’re all being asked to do our part and help rebuild this landmark,” Kemp said.

Faith is partnering with football to return Scotland AME to its rightful place along Seven Locks Road. To learn more about how to contribute to the church’s rebuilding fund, visit scotlandamezion.org.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Ashley Mendoza is now in custody after a lengthy relationship with a minor.
Sarasota woman arrested for sex battery of a minor
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
NPPD investigating death at Warm Mineral Springs

Latest News

This map provided by NASA shows where the Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 annular solar eclipse will...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will cut across the Americas, stretching from Oregon to Brazil
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Parents of Michigan school shooter lose bid to leave jail to attend his sentencing
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11,...
A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position
Patrick Hemingway was charged with computer crimes first-degree and making a false statement....
Former officer suspected of 30 or more burglaries, authorities say