Passionate UF student holds watch party for solar eclipse in Micanopy

A solar eclipse watch party event was held at the Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center in...
A solar eclipse watch party event was held at the Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center in Micanopy and University of Florida student partnered with their nonprofit program to make this watch party possible.(WCJB)
By Mistie Webb
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MICANOPY Fla. (WCJB) - A solar eclipse watch party event was held at the Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center in Micanopy and University of Florida student partnered with their nonprofit program to make this watch party possible.

Savannah Still, a student at the University of Florida spent months planning this major event.

Glasses meant for looking at the sun were provided along with snacks and activities such as drawing. People of all ages sat back and enjoyed the view.

“Seeing little girls out here, drawing space and being curious is really important to me because when I as little I used to go out and look at the stars with my dad but in school there wasn’t really a big push for little girls like me that wanted to learn more about planets and astronomy.”

Still says she holds astronomy related events to be that influence in little kids’ lives and give astronomy fans the oppurtunity to watch important events such as the total eclipse. This mornings ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse is a sneak peek into the total eclipse.

Her next event will be on April 8th to watch the full solar event take place.

