Last Humid Day before Dew Points Plummet

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday marks the last humid day before a cold front arrives with drier, cooler air. There is a possibility for morning showers to arrive from the Gulf, then move inland. However, clouds will move out, making way for considerably more sunshine than what appeared Friday. Saturday dew points will be lower than Friday, but will remain in the 70s making it feel less muggy. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a heat index hitting the mid 90s. After morning coastal showers pass, the rain chances greatly diminish.

Saturday will likely be the most comfortable day on the water this weekend. Boaters should watch for morning coastal showers. Sunshine will creep back in after morning clouds dissipate. Winds will come from the northwest up to 10 mph. Seas will be two feet with a moderate chop. On Sunday boating conditions are not as favorable. Winds increase to 15 to 25 knots with seas two to four feet, making for choppy conditions. Monday and Tuesday will have similar conditions but more intense winds and higher seas.

Once the front moves through, colder, drier air will dominate the week. On Sunday, dew points drop into the 60s, making for a pleasant day with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Lows will drop to the low 70s.

Monday the high temperature drops to the mid 70s, and remains there through mid week. Lows drop to the low 60s and upper 50s making it feel like fall in the morning. Behind the cold front, the winds will increase. Expect sunny and gusty conditions Sunday through Tuesday.

In the tropics, a disturbance off the west coast of Africa has an 80% chance of development in seven days, and a 40% chance in two days.

