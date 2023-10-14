A humid Saturday followed by a chilly work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain has come and gone, and high dew points are starting to drop Saturday. Ahead of Thursday’s rain, dew points held at 80° for much of the day. That’s very humid even by Suncoast standards. By the end of Saturday dew points drop to the low 70s, by Sunday the low 60s, then the low 50s by Monday. The drier air comes with much cooler air. Low temps could dip into the 50s with highs in the mid-70s to start next week. We’re tracking another cold front for Friday, which means another chance for a few thunderstorms to end the week.

Tropics are still active in the Atlantic but no storms in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean for several days. Tropical Storm Sean is fizzling out this weekend, while the disturbance that will become Tammy is getting stronger way out to sea.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.