Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

A humid Saturday followed by a chilly work week

graphic
graphic(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain has come and gone, and high dew points are starting to drop Saturday. Ahead of Thursday’s rain, dew points held at 80° for much of the day. That’s very humid even by Suncoast standards. By the end of Saturday dew points drop to the low 70s, by Sunday the low 60s, then the low 50s by Monday. The drier air comes with much cooler air. Low temps could dip into the 50s with highs in the mid-70s to start next week. We’re tracking another cold front for Friday, which means another chance for a few thunderstorms to end the week.

Tropics are still active in the Atlantic but no storms in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean for several days. Tropical Storm Sean is fizzling out this weekend, while the disturbance that will become Tammy is getting stronger way out to sea.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Ashley Mendoza is now in custody after a lengthy relationship with a minor.
Sarasota woman arrested for sex battery of a minor
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
NPPD investigating death at Warm Mineral Springs

Latest News

SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
SPD investigating shooting incident near Booker High School
Copa airline bound for Tampa returns to Panama after a bomb threat
National White Cane Awareness Day draws supporters to Downtown Sarasota
SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion