City of North Port invites residents to Go Green with Parks on Oct. 21

The City of North Port is inviting residents to their free event, Go Green with Parks on October, 21.(@CityofNorthPort)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is inviting Suncoast residents to their free event, Go Green with Parks on October, 21, from 10 a.m. until noon.

This event will be held at George Mullen Activity Center and is the second out of four experiences the City of North Port has planned. At Go Green with Parks, kids of all ages will be learning about the benefits that native trees have on our environment.

Craft activities, games, and light refreshments will be available for those who come out to the parks and learn just how much trees do for us.

