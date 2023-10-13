Advertise With Us
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion

SRQ Airport
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is currently building five more gates that are expected to be done next December, and now they are also working on a land swap with New College of Florida that would mean seven more acres for them to build on.

“There’s some land that they have on the west side of U.S. 41 right near the runway that we want to possess so we are going to do a land swap so we can ensure the safety and the future development of the airport,” says airport president Rick Piccolo.

He tells ABC7′s Jordan Litwiller that his plan right now is to build six more gates on those seven acres, which is something he says would benefit more than just travelers.

“As we grow, it will bring more airlines, more flights, and more economic opportunity. Right now the airport has over a $3 billion economic impact on the community so that will just compound itself,” Piccolo says.

The airport’s ultimate plan is to bring the total amount of gates to 32, which will bring them to the year 2050 and beyond.

